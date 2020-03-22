MUSIC Neil Diamond Rearranges "Sweet Caroline" to Encourage Hand-Washing and Social Distancing 10:20 AM PDT 3/22/2020 by Ryan Parker FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive Neil Diamond "I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love you, and I think maybe if we sing together we might feel a little bit better," says the legendary singer-songwriter. Neil Diamond has joined a growing number of actors and musicians encouraging persistent hand-washing and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic singer-songwriter on Saturday night posted a video of himself at his home playing a new version of his classic tune "Sweet Caroline." “I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love you, and I think maybe if we sing together we might feel a little bit better,” Diamond says during the more than two-minute video. He then proceeds to sing the opening verse of "Sweet Caroline," with the revised chorus: "Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you." As of Sunday morning, the video has more than 1.2 million views on Twitter alone. Diamond joins a number of musicians taking to social media to entertain their followers. John Legend and Chris Martin recently performed a mini concert in their homes, while others who have live-streamed performances include Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello. Meanwhile, actors such as Josh Gad have been doing daily book readings for kids and adults. Watch Diamond's video below. Stay safe out there! “Hands... washing hands..” pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020 FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Ryan Parker ryan.parker@thr.com theryanparker