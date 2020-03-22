Neil Diamond Rearranges "Sweet Caroline" to Encourage Hand-Washing and Social Distancing

"I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love you, and I think maybe if we sing together we might feel a little bit better," says the legendary singer-songwriter.

Neil Diamond has joined a growing number of actors and musicians encouraging persistent hand-washing and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic singer-songwriter on Saturday night posted a video of himself at his home playing a new version of his classic tune "Sweet Caroline."

“I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love you, and I think maybe if we sing together we might feel a little bit better,” Diamond says during the more than two-minute video.

He then proceeds to sing the opening verse of "Sweet Caroline," with the revised chorus: "Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you."

As of Sunday morning, the video has more than 1.2 million views on Twitter alone.

Diamond joins a number of musicians taking to social media to entertain their followers. John Legend and Chris Martin recently performed a mini concert in their homes, while others who have live-streamed performances include Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello.

Meanwhile, actors such as Josh Gad have been doing daily book readings for kids and adults.

