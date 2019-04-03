Neil Patrick Harris to Host WE Day California 2019 (Exclusive)

The youth empowerment event, which features musical performances and speakers, celebrates students who have made a difference in their community.

Neil Patrick Harris is set to host this year's WE Day California, a one-day event that will bring together tens of thousands of California students to celebrate social change.

WE Day California feature speakers and live musical performances as it aims to honor the tens of thousands of young people from across California who have made a difference in their community. The talent lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Students can't buy a ticket to WE Day California; youth from across the state earn their way by taking action on one local and one global issue of their choice. WE Day is free of charge to students and educators across the U.S. thanks to national co-title sponsor The Allstate Foundation and co-title sponsor Unilever.

"I'm incredibly inspired by the accomplishments of today's young people and their ambition to change the world for the better," Harris said. "This new generation deserves to be celebrated for all the positive impactful change they are making and I’m very happy to be a part of the celebration by hosting WE Day California."

The event is scheduled for April 25 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., with highlights airing as part of a one-hour special set for Aug. 9 on ABC that's sponsored by title partner The Allstate Foundation and is also sponsored by presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft.

WE Day has evolved from a single event 12 years ago into a series of 19 stadium-size events held across North America, the U.K. and the Caribbean. This past year, more than 200,000 students attended WE Day.

Previous WE Day California attendees include Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Nick Jonas, Charlize Theron, Alessia Cara, Seth Rogen and Will Ferrell.