Neil Patrick Harris, Kristen Bell Buy Out Theaters for 'Love, Simon' Screenings

There is no denying at this point that Love, Simon is a cultural phenomenon. The film, centered around a gay teenager working his way through the coming-out process, has received near-universal acclaim and has made over $20 million at the box office domestically.

A number of high-profile actors, musicians and Hollywood executives bought out local theaters over the weekend so that more people could go see Love, Simon for free in its second week.

Neil Patrick Harris on Saturday posted on his Instagram that he had bought out a theater in his hometown of Albuquerque so that fans of the film could go see it for free. “We bought out a screening at a theater in my hometown of Albuquerque, NM for this Sunday afternoon,” the actor wrote. “It’s free, and a great chance to see this wonderful film.”

Kristen Bell also decided to buy out a theater in Minneapolis. The actress wrote on her Instagram, “I had absolutely nothing to do with the making of this movie — I just have a huge crush on it and I’d like to share the love.”

Other celebrities, including Matt Bomer, Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi of Superfruit, Tyler Oakley and the film’s director, Greg Berlanti, also bought out theaters in Texas, Michigan, Mississippi and Kentucky, respectively.

"Greg and I have been so moved by everyone reaching out about #LoveSimon, especially young LGBTQ people and allies who have connected personally to the story," wrote Berlanti’s husband Robbie Rogers on Instagram. “We have been equally moved by the people buying out theaters to make sure this film reaches as many young people as possible and to that end we are working with various LGBTQ organizations to buy out theatres in Jackson, MS and Louisville, KY for young LGBT kids who could normally not afford to buy a ticket."

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.