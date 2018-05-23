Recording Academy CEO Accused of Funneling Funds Away From Charity

On Monday, former MusiCares vp Dana Tomarken detailed her allegations against Neil Portnow in a letter to the Recording Academy board of trustees, which is holding its annual meetings this week in Hawaii.

Recording Academy chairman and president Neil Portnow has been accused by a former staff member of steering money away from the organization's MusiCares charity in order to cover a deficit from this year's Grammy telecast.

On Monday, former MusiCares vp Dana Tomarken detailed her allegations in a letter to the Recording Academy board of trustees, which is holding its annual meetings this week in Hawaii. Tomarken also claimed Portnow brokered a deal to hold MusiCares' annual Person of the Year event at Radio City Music Hall without her knowledge, resulting in projected fundraising of just $1 million for this year's event — a significant drop from the $5 million raised in 2017.

Tomarken, who was fired on April 16 after 25 years with the Academy, also claimed wrongful termination in her nearly 4,500-word letter, which was obtained by Billboard, saying the cause was a $2,500 bill for a MusiCares auction item that she was late in paying. She said her co-worker Dorit Kalev was fired in connection to that as well, alleging "biased feelings" towards her from the Academy's chief human resources officer. Meanwhile, Tomarken claimed she endured "ongoing instances of workplace abuse and harassment" from two male co-workers and her dismissal came following "a painful year of trying to protect MusiCares from being exploited."

Representatives for Portnow and the Academy did not respond to Billboard's request for comment at time of publishing.

MusiCares was established in 1989 to help provide assistance for musicians and members of the music industry at times of need to help cover medical, financial and personal emergencies. It was incorporated by the Academy in 1993. As of earlier this year, it has given out nearly $60 million to more than 125,000 clients in its nearly three-decade history.

The 2018 Grammys were an expensive one, as the award show returned to New York for the first time in 15 years. According to Portnow in January, the event cost $6 million to $8 million more to produce at New York's Madison Square Garden than at Los Angeles' Staples Center for various reasons, and he blamed New York City for not living up to its commitment to help cover the shortfall — a claim the city refuted. (The Academy has already announced the Grammys will return to Los Angeles next year for at least four years.)

With the move to New York, Tomarken explained she began negotiating with Brooklyn's Barclays Center — which operates under an agreement with AEG, operator of Staples Center and rival of Madison Square Garden Company — to host the annual MusiCares Person of the Year event. But those plans fell apart when Tomarken said she received a call from Irving Azoff — who has a separate company with MSG — telling her Portnow and MSG "had early on in NY Grammy negotiations agreed that the Person of the Year tribute would be held at Radio City Music Hall, a Madison Square Garden Company venue. Neither I nor anyone on the MusiCares staff was ever notified of those discussions or agreement, and as a result, we were forced to walk away from a huge benefit to MusiCares: Barclays' generous financial commitment and their venue."

Azoff did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

A source confirmed this move from Barclays to Radio City, telling Billboard that Barclays had promised to give MusiCares a great deal, including donating the building for free or at very little cost. Because Radio City is a union-run building, that caused costs to increase further and created issues backstage since the usual MusiCares production team was restricted by union regulations.

"The agreement with Radio City Music Hall was at least twice as expensive as the Barclays Center offer and that does not factor in any additional support we might have been able to secure from Barclays sponsors," Tomarken wrote.

There were other issues, too. As Tomarken pointed out, because Radio City is not set up to host a dinner ceremony — as is tradition for the MusiCares Person of the Year event — instead, a straight-forward concert was held honoring Fleetwood Mac. This change affected ticket prices and resulted in less money raised, said Tomarken.

Portnow previously told Billboard that this year's Person of the Year event raised a gross profit of nearly $7 million.

Tomarken also claimed that MusiCares was dropped from a package ticket deal conceived by Portnow and Oak View Group (a partnership between Azoff and Tim Leiweke) that would sell Grammy Week packages with passes to the ceremony telecast and the Person of the Year concert and was designed to raise $1.5 million for MusiCares. Instead, Tomarken said, "Just before the 2017 Christmas holiday, I discovered ... that Neil had subsequently approved dropping MusiCares from the package revenue stream in favor of funding the telecast deficit."

Continued Tomarken, "Since we were forced into costly agreements we had no control over, MusiCares will likely net no more than $1 million from the 2018 Person of the Year. Last year's net was $5 million. The significantly less amount raised is, in my opinion, tragic, totally unacceptable, and it did not have to happen."

In order to offset the revenue loss from the New York Person of the Year event, Tomarken said the Academy's business affairs department asked the MusiCares staff to "reduce the amount of financial support for our clients in need." She wrote, "I was very clear with Neil that I did not think this was a good idea, especially since MusiCares still had $5 million from the 20th anniversary campaign which was specifically earmarked for financial assistance. In addition, the MusiCares Board of Directors had not approved reducing our grant funds to people in need. Reduction in the amount of financial assistance could not be made unilaterally by staff. It needed board approval. Neil agreed and told me that he would speak with ... Business Affairs about these decisions." It is unclear whether that conversation took place or what the outcome was.

Tomarken also outlined the circumstances that led to her termination, saying the cause was her using an unsold auction item from the 2017 Person of the Year event for a hotel stay in Lisbon. She had pledged to purchase the item for $2,500 — an amount arrived at based on "the last 25 years' procedure on how some unsold auction items are handled after our events," offering 30 percent of the item's original $7,000 minimum bid, plus an added $400 at her own discretion — but had forgotten to pay the bill. She said she was of course willing to pay the amount and submitted a belated completed pledge form.

A few days later, Tomarken and Kalev were told by Academy human resources staff that they "needed to separately meet with a CPA and an attorney from Proskauer Rose about the 'unsold auction item process.'" She wrote, "When I arrived, I immediately noticed their folders marked 'INVESTIGATION' and realized that Human Resources had misrepresented to us the purpose of the meeting. This wasn't an information gathering meeting about a process; this was an interrogation."

The next week, Tomarken and Kalev received calls saying they were suspended and would not be allowed entrance to the building. "I was prohibited from having any contact with staff at the Academy or anyone related to our work at the MusiCares," Tomarken wrote. "The locks on our office doors were changed, and staff was told that they could have no contact with us or give out our contact information to anyone who needed to reach us. Two weeks later on April 16, 2018, we were terminated, and MusiCares staff was told, once again, that they were prohibited from having contact with me and if someone called to speak to me that they were to say that I no longer worked there."

Concluding the letter, Tomarken wrote to the Board of Trustees, "There is no doubt in my mind that all of you know who I am as a person and my fierce sense of protection for MusiCares over 25 years. It is true — this $2,500 pledge fell off my radar while I worked so hard to save MusiCares from losing millions from forces that were initially kept from me and were so entrenched there was nothing I could do about them. At the same time, my family suffered some of life's most terrifying and tragic personal losses, and I could feel myself fighting to maintain stability and resilience. This pledge did not fall off my radar in the shameful and dishonest way that the Academy's attorneys are alleging and may well be presented to you as a justification for my termination.

"There are people sitting around the trustees table today who have had to be reminded to pay their pledges, some over 2 years late. Others have tried to walk away from an auction purchase because they changed their mind and didn't want to pay for it. This violates our auction procedure that ALL AUCTION SALES ARE FINAL! These are not examples of people trying to avoid paying for their pledge or items. They are human beings with great support for MusiCares. But...should they be asked to leave the board because they had to be reminded about their obligations?"

It has not been an easy year for the Recording Academy's image. Tomarken's letter follows the previously mentioned reports of a highly expensive, and arguably frivolous, location move for the 2018 Grammys. That was, in turn, overshadowed by Portnow's post-show comments about a lack of female representation in the awards show, saying female artists and executives need to "step up" in the music business. He later tried to clarify his comments, but that did little good overall and recently the Academy announced the formation of a new task force for female and minority advancement.

"The smoke-filled back room deals, in which MusiCares can be thrown under the bus, can never be tolerated again," concluded Tomarken in her letter. "The internal corporate power struggles and undermining within the staff is rampant, and it is tearing the walls down. A number of women are worried about losing their jobs, and that is not the sort of environment that any employee should work under."

Variety first reported the news.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.