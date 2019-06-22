Neil Young Pens Tribute to Former Manager and "My Best Friend" Elliot Roberts

"We are all heartbroken, but want to share what a great human being Elliot has been," the musician wrote on Saturday.

Neil Young has published a heartfelt letter on the loss of his longtime manager, Elliot Roberts, who died on Friday morning.

"My friend for over 50 years, Elliot Roberts, has passed away. We are all heartbroken, but want to share what a great human being Elliot has been," Young wrote on Saturday of the legendary music manager, who was 76 at the time of his passing.

"Never one to think about himself, he put everyone else first," he said of Roberts (born Elliot Rabinowitz). "That's what he did for me for over fifty years of friendship, love and laughter, managing my life, protecting our art in the business of music. That's what he did."

Young continued: "He was devoted to each of his kids from the very beginning. He would fly half way around the world just to see his family for one day. That's just the way he loved them. He was so happy with his soul-mate Dana. No matter where I was in the world, no matter his other obligations, he was always by the side of the stage as much as he could be."

"Elliot was the funniest human being on earth with his uncanny wit and a heart filled with love. You never knew what he was going to say, but almost always a laugh was coming. Elliot never thought of himself, always someone else. He was my best friend in the world for so many years, and he was so happy for me and the life I had found," he wrote in his tribute.

Young went on to describe how, as the "greatest manager of all time," Roberts "guided me through every move" in his career and "protected my music with a fierceness before signing off with "See you at the gig, Elliot."

Read his full letter on the Neil Young Archives website.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.