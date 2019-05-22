Cannes: Neon, Hulu Nab Céline Sciamma’s 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

The French director's follow-up to 'Girlhood' was picked up after rival bids from Sony Pictures Classics and Netflix.

Neon and Hulu have picked up the North American rights to Céline Sciamma’s period drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire following its world premiere in Cannes.

Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel star as two 18th century women in a remote corner of Brittany who are drawn to each other and ultimately fall in love in Sciamma's follow-up to Girlhood. Terms of the distribution deal were not disclosed, but it's understood Sony Pictures Classics and Netflix also put in competitive bids for the movie.

Neon plans a theatrical release later this year, to include an awards season campaign. "From the moment we saw this beautiful and captivating love story, we knew we had to release this film. From Céline’s writing and directing, to the absolutely absorbing performances, we couldn’t be more excited for audiences to experience this sensationally moving piece of cinema on the big screen," Neon and Hulu said in a joint statement.

The film also stars Luana Bajrami and Valeria Golino and is produced by Benedicte Couvreur as a Lilies Film production.

The deal was negotiated by Jeff Deutchman on behalf of Neon and Hulu and Fionnuala Jamison from mk2 films on behalf of the filmmakers; mk2 films is handling world sales.