Neon Lands Drama 'Ammonite' Starring Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan

'God's Own Country' director Francis Lee is behind the 1800s period drama.

Neon has landed the North American rights to Francis Lee's drama Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

The God’s Own Country filmmaker wrote and directed the 19th century-set drama. Inspired by the life of the Victorian-era fossilist Mary Anning (Winslet), the story is set in 1840s England and revolves around the intense relationship between the infamous fossil hunter and a young woman (Ronan) sent to convalesce by the sea.

See-Saw Films is behind the project, developing it with BBC Films and the BFI. See-Saw's Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, produced alongside Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly and Winslet. See-Saw's Simon Gillis, Mary Burke, Rose Garnett and Zygi Kamasa executive produced.

CAA Media Finance and Cross City Films, See-Saw's in-house sales arm, negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.