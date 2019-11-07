AFM: Neon Nabs 'Memoria' Starring Tilda Swinton for North America

The Columbian-set drama is from Palme d'Or-winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul ('Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives').

Neon, hot off its success with Bong Joon-ho's Korean drama Parasite, has snatched up another international title from a Palme d'Or-winning director.

The U.S. distributor has picked up Memoria, the new drama from Apichatpong Weerasethakul, the Thai filmmaker who won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010 with Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.

Tilda Swindon stars in Memoria, which is set in Columbia. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Jeanne Balibar, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Juan Pablo Urrego and Elkin Diaz co-star.

Weerasethakul’s Kick the Machine is producing Memoria together with Burning and Illuminations Films.

The deal for Memoria was negotiated by Jeff Deutchman on behalf of Neon and Thania Dimitrakopoulou of sales outfit The Match Factory on behalf of the filmmakers.

Parasite has been a major indie hit for Neon, grossing close to $7.5 million in the U.S. to date. The film, a major awards season contender, just past the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office.