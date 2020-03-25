Neon Picks Up SXSW Apocalyptic Thriller 'She Dies Tomorrow'

The film is directed by Amy Seimetz, co-creator of Starz series 'The Girlfriend Experience.'

Neon has picked up Amy Seimetz’s apocalyptic thriller She Dies Tomorrow.

The film was set to make its world premiere in Austin at SXSW, before the festival was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Kate Lyn Sheil stars as Amy, a woman ravaged by the notion that she is going to die tomorrow — it sends her down a dizzying emotional spiral. When Amy’s skeptical friend Jane (Jane Adams) discovers that Amy’s feeling of imminent death may be contagious, they both begin bizarre journeys through what might be the last day of their lives.

She Dies Tomorrow was produced by Seimetz and Rustic Films’ trio David Lawson Jr., Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

"I'm very proud to be joining the illustrious Neon family," says Seimetz, who co-created Starz series The Girlfriend Experience. "Tom Quinn has impeccable taste and has also been at the forefront of innovative theatrical and digital distribution for many years. I look forward to collaborating with him and the entire Neon team on sharing She Dies Tomorrow with the world."

XYZ Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.