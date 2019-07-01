Netflix Acquires Criminal Justice Doc Centered on Cyntoia Brown

Daniel H. Birman will direct the feature that will also chronicle Brown's upcoming August 2019 release.

Netflix has acquired a feature documentary that will chronicle Cyntoia Brown's incarceration and fight for clemency.

Daniel H. Birman is directing the feature, after having explored Brown's story in Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story, which aired in 2011 as a part of PBS' Independent Lens series.

In the yet-to-be-titled feature, Briman will document the still ongoing updates in Brown's story, which began in 2004, when a then 16-year-old Brown was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, for murdering a 43-year-old man who solicited her up for sex. Brown was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison. But in 2019, after nearly 10 years of legal challenges, Gov. Bill Haslam granted her request for clemency. He did so following a slow shift in the state for legislative change in juvenile sentencing laws and having seen evidence of her maturity, education and good behavior as a prisoner.

Brown's case earned national attention, with Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian West, Viola Davis and Ashley Judd calling for Brown's clemency. The feature will also include Brown's upcoming release from prison, in August 2019.

Birman is exec producing the doc, with Susy Garciasalas Barkley acting as producer and Megan Chao as supervising producer.