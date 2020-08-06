Netflix Acquires Indian Skateboard Movie 'Desert Dolphin' (Exclusive)

Manjari Makijany makes her feature directorial debut with the coming-of-age movie.

Netflix has acquired the global rights to Desert Dolphin, a skateboarding-centric coming of age story set in rural India.

The story follows Prerna, a teenager who is introduced to the sport of skateboarding and, as a result, has to fight the odds to follow her dreams and compete in the national championship.

Rachel Saanchita Gupta and Shafin Patel will make their acting debut alongside Amrit Maghera (Hollyoaks) and legendary Indian actor Waheeda Rehman.

Manjari Makijany makes her feature directorial debut with the movie that she co-wrote with Vinati Makijany.

Emmanuel Pappas produced with Vinati and Manjari Makijany, with Michael Pellico exec producing.

Desert Dolphin Skatepark — located in a remote cluster of rural villages in Khempur-Mavli district — was constructed for the film with the support of Indian and International skate volunteers. The skatepark remains free for public use and is one of India’s largest.

Netflix is planning a 2021 debut for the movie, a Hindi-English language hybrid.