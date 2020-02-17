Netflix Acquires 'The Life Ahead' With Sophia Loren

The Italian icon in the film plays a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business who takes in a street kid who recently robbed her.

Netflix has acquired global rights to The Life Ahead, starring Sophia Loren.

The global streamer will release the film, directed by Edoardo Ponti and written by Ugo Chiti and Ponti, later this year. Ibrahima Gueye, Renato Carpentieri and Massimiliano Rossi star alongside Loren in the adaptation of the bestseller The Life Before Us by Romain Gary.

"In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business, Madame Rosa (Loren), takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her," according to a plot description. "The two loners become each other's protectors, anchoring an unconventional family."

The Life Ahead is produced by Palomar - Mediawan Group with support from Impact Partners Film Service, Artemis Rising Foundation, Foothills Productions, Another Chapter Productions, and Scone Investments.

Said Loren: "I couldn’t be more pleased to be working with Netflix on such a special film. In my career, I’ve worked with the biggest studios, but I can safely say that none have had the breadth of reach and the cultural diversity of Netflix, and that’s what I love about them. They have understood that you don’t build a global studio unless you cultivate local talent in every country and give these unique voices an opportunity to be heard. Everyone deserves to be heard, this is what our film The Life Ahead is all about and that is also what Netflix is all about."

Said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos: "Sophia Loren is one of the most admired and celebrated actresses in the world. We're honored to welcome her, Edoardo and the talented team who made this film to the Netflix family. The Life Ahead is a beautiful and brave story that, much like Sophia herself, will be embraced by audiences in Italy and all around the world."