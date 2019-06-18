Adam Sandler's 'Murder Mystery' Viewed By 30.9M Accounts in 3 Days, Netflix Claims

The streaming giant announced the film, which also stars Jennifer Aniston, was viewed by over 30 million households in its first three days.

Netflix on Tuesday claimed that its Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starrer Murder Mystery had the biggest ever opening weekend for one of its original movies.

Netflix confirmed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the Agatha Christie-like mystery, directed by Kyle Newacheck for Happy Madison Productions, was watched by around 30.9 million accounts worldwide in its first three days.

The audience data was revealed in a tweet, which reported 30,869,863 accounts viewed Murder Mystery in its first three days, which represented the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix film.

The audience size comprised 13,374,914 accounts in North America, and another 17,494,949 accounts internationally, where the film was sub-titled in German, Spanish, French and Italian for subscribers.

Murder Mystery portrays a New York City cop and his hairdresser wife scrambling to solve a baffling murder aboard a billionaire's yacht on a long-awaited trip to Europe. The ensemble cast includes Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton and Terence Stamp.

Netflix rarely reveals subscriber views for its original films and TV series, but after joining the Motion Picture Association of America the streaming giant has been steadily increasing its focus on providing original feature films to its worldwide subscribers.

On the TV side, the streamer recently announced viewership numbers for some of its original 2019 TV shows, including the comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy, which was reportedly watched by 45 million households in its first month.