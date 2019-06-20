Netflix to Continue Swedish Crime Story 'Snabba Cash' as Original Series

The thriller franchise, based on books by Jens Lapidus, will be extended in a 6-part series.

A hit Swedish thriller series Snabba Cash —also known as Easy Money —is to get a new lease of life as a Netflix original series.

The story of a young man drawn into the world of crime and "easy money" —based on the novels by bestselling author Jens Lapidus —was turned into a trilogy of hit films. The first Snabba Cash movie, directed by Daniel Epsinosa in 2010, launched the international career of star Joel Kinnaman (RoboCop, Suicide Squad). Kinnaman returned for two Snabba Cash sequels in 2012 and 2013, directed by Babak Najafi and Jens Jonsson, respectively. Warner Bros. picked up rights for an English-language remake of the franchise but has not yet moved into production on the project.

Now, Netflix has stepped in, signing a deal with Lapidus for an original 6-part series set in the world of Snabba Cash but taking place 10 years after the events depicted in the films. Lapidus and screenwriter Oskar Soderlund will co-write the series Lapidus.

The series producers say the show will present viewers with a "buzzing environment where the craving for status and money is stronger than ever. The entrepreneurial jet set, as well as the criminal world, has become even more brutal, chaotic and ruthless. When these two worlds collide, loyalty, friendships and business partners will all be tested in the never-ending quest for easy money."

Lapidus, who was a Swedish criminal defense lawyer before turning his hand to fiction, said he had been waiting for an opportunity to continue the Snabba Cash story. "The stories are still epic but also depict our time in an unfiltered light," he said.

Tesha Crawford, Director International Originals Northern Europe, for Netflix, said: "We are happy to bring these must loved movies back to life in a fresh and exciting way."

The series will be produced by Sweden's SF Studios, the original producers of the movie series.