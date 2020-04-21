Netflix Adds Nearly 16 Million Subscribers Amid Virus Shutdown

The streamer now has nearly 183 million global subscribers.

People watching more entertainment programming while sheltering at home propelled Netflix to a strong first three months of 2020.

The company added 15.8 million subscribers during the first quarter of the year, a period of growth that has rocketed its global base to nearly 183 million.

Netflix had expected to add just 7 million subs during the period, but the company forecast that growth before the full effects of the pandemic had been felt globally.

In spite of the strong period, CEO Reed Hastings hit a somber note in his letter to shareholders. "In our 20+ year history, we have never seen a future more uncertain or unsettling," he wrote. "The coronavirus has reached every corner of the world and, in the absence of a widespread treatment or vaccine, no one knows how or when this terrible crisis will end. What’s clear is the escalating human cost in terms of lost lives and lost jobs, with tens of millions of people now out of work."

He continued by explaining that Netflix is seeing "temporarily higher viewing and increased membership growth" but "we expected viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon." The company is forecasting that it will at 7.5 million subs during the second quarter, which spans the April to June period where people have largely been sheltering at home.

Netflix also provided new details about how the shutdown has impacted its operations, stating that the product team has been unaffected but that product innovation has slowed as the company focuses on releasing features that "we know will add meaningful value for our members, such as improved parental controls."

One area where Netflix has been most impacted is in the production of its upcoming projects. Like all entertainment companies, Netflix has had to put filming of most of its shows and movies on hold. (A few projects remain in production in Korea and Iceland.) The company said that production on its animation projects is continuing through work-from-home setups and that more than 200 projects are in post-production.

In the second quarter, Netflix plans to release all of its planned shows and films, though the language dubbing on some projects will be impacted. It will also supplement its lineup with acquisitions of titles that were originally intended for theatrical release, including Paramount's The Lovebirds and Legendary's Enola Holmes. (The Lovebirds was produced by MRC, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.)

Netflix stock closed the day flat at $433.83.

More to come.