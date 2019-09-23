Netflix Adds Drama Series 'Move to Heaven' to Korean Originals Lineup

The show will be directed by acclaimed local filmmaker Kim Sung-ho.

The heartwarming drama Move to Heaven, directed by the award winning Seoul-based filmmaker Kim Sung-ho, will be Netflix's next original series from South Korea.

The show is inspired by a nonfiction essay — "Things Left Behind" — written by Kim Sae-byul, a former "trauma cleaner," a professional tasked with disposing of the belongings of the victims of murders, suicides and natural causes of death.

Kim is best known for directing humanistic films like How to Steal a Dog (2014) and Notebook From My Mother (2017), both of which became sizable local box office hits. Move to Heaven marks his first series project for an international streaming service.

Move to Heaven tells the story of Gu-ru, who has Asperger’s syndrome, and his uncle Sang-gu. The two first meet through the death of Gu-ru’s father and end up running a trauma cleaning business together. As they conduct their work, the duo uncover various stories of the deceased, while experiencing different emotions and sentiments toward life, death and family.

The show adds to Netflix's growing Korean originals slate, which includes breakout zombie period series Kingdom, political drama Chief of Staff, the Korean remake of eOne's hit series Designated Survivor and many more.