Netflix Announces 'The Kissing Booth 3' to Release in 2021

The announcement of a third film comes just days after the sequel for the Netflix rom-com debuted on the streaming service.

The Kissing Booth is set to return once again for a third installment, Netflix announced Sunday.

Stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald are set to return for the new installment. The announcement of a third film comes just days after the sequel for the Netflix rom-com debuted on the streaming service.

During a live YouTube event with the cast, they shared the happy news and revealed that they completed filming pre-pandemic. "We filmed two and three at the exact same time," Courtney shared.

"It was the hardest secret to keep ever," King said, adding that filming was tricky because "in one day we'd be filming both."

The cast thanked fans for the support for the films and expressed their excitement to continue their story with a new film. "The explosion of love has been so real," King said.

The original rom-com was based on the Beth Reekles self-published coming-of-age novel. After the original's release, the film became Netflix's most rewatched movie in 2018. The Kissing Booth was directed and adapted into a film by Vince Marcello for British film and TV banner Komixx Entertainment, with the backing of Random House Children's Screen Entertainment.

The Kissing Booth sequel centered on Noah, played by Elordi, heading off to college at Harvard, as girlfriend Elle (King) is about to start her senior year of high school in Los Angeles. As the couple endures a long-distance relationship, things become more challenging as their future is put in jeopardy with the introduction of two new characters, Marco and Chloe, played by Perez and Richardson-Sellers, respectively.

The Kissing Booth 3 will be released on Netflix in 2021. Watch the announcement below.