Netflix Sets Sequel to 'Kissing Booth' Rom-Com

The film — starring Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi — was Netflix's most rewatched movie of 2018.

Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi are headed back to The Kissing Booth for a sequel, Netflix said Thursday.

The original rom-com was based on the Beth Reekles self-published coming-of-age novel and became Netflix's most rewatched movie in 2018. The Kissing Booth was directed and adapted into a film by Vince Marcello for British film and TV banner Komixx Entertainment, with the backing of Random House Children's Screen Entertainment.

Set in the U.S., The Kissing Booth centers on never-been-kissed Shelly Evans (King), who comes face-to-face with her secret crush at a kissing booth. It charts the ups and downs of infatuation as Shelly is swept up in the aura of the hottest boy in school.

Besides The Kissing Booth, Netflix has found success with other feel-good rom-coms such as Set It Up and To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Marcello will direct The Kissing Booth 2, based on a script he co-wrote with Jay Arnold. Marcello's credits include Zombie Prom, Teen Beach Movie and McKeena Shoots for the Stars.

The Kissing Booth 2 is currently in production. Marcello, Michele Weisler, Andrew Cole-Bulgin and Edward Glauser will produce for Komixx Entertainment.