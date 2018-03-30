Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April

Take a look at the titles that will disappear from the streaming service this month.

Netflix is wasting no time in letting go of movies this month. On April 1 alone Apollo 13, The Shawshank Redemption, The Whole Nine Yards, Cool Runnings, The Pursuit of Happyness and Wild Wild West leave.

Also leaving the streaming service at the beginning of the month are four Batman films: the 1966 Batman starring Adam West, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Comedies American Pie, Ace Ventura and Caddyshack are also disappearing that first day of April.

As a number of titles are leaving, a variety of films and TV shows are being added to Netflix's library throughout the month. April’s additions were just announced.

Take a look below at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April.

Leaving April 1

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Never Let Me Go

The Pursuit of Happyness

Set Up

The Shawshank Redemption

Small Soldiers

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

Leaving April 3

Starry Eyes

Leaving April 5



The Hallow

The Nightingale

Leaving April 12

The Emperor's New Clothes

Leaving April 15

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

Leaving April 16

Son of God

Leaving April 17

Z Storm

Leaving April 20

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

Leaving April 21

The Prestige

Leaving April 22

Exit Through the Gift Shop

Leaving April 26

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving April 27

Begin Again