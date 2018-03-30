Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April
Take a look at the titles that will disappear from the streaming service this month.
Netflix is wasting no time in letting go of movies this month. On April 1 alone Apollo 13, The Shawshank Redemption, The Whole Nine Yards, Cool Runnings, The Pursuit of Happyness and Wild Wild West leave.
Also leaving the streaming service at the beginning of the month are four Batman films: the 1966 Batman starring Adam West, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Comedies American Pie, Ace Ventura and Caddyshack are also disappearing that first day of April.
As a number of titles are leaving, a variety of films and TV shows are being added to Netflix's library throughout the month. April’s additions were just announced.
Take a look below at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April.
Leaving April 1
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Never Let Me Go
The Pursuit of Happyness
Set Up
The Shawshank Redemption
Small Soldiers
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
Leaving April 3
Starry Eyes
Leaving April 5
The Hallow
The Nightingale
Leaving April 12
The Emperor's New Clothes
Leaving April 15
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year
Leaving April 16
Son of God
Leaving April 17
Z Storm
Leaving April 20
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
Leaving April 21
The Prestige
Leaving April 22
Exit Through the Gift Shop
Leaving April 26
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving April 27
Begin Again