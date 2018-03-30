Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April

6:29 PM PDT 3/30/2018 by Zoe Haylock

Take a look at the titles that will disappear from the streaming service this month.

Netflix is wasting no time in letting go of movies this month. On April 1 alone Apollo 13, The Shawshank Redemption, The Whole Nine Yards, Cool Runnings, The Pursuit of Happyness and Wild Wild West leave.

Also leaving the streaming service at the beginning of the month are four Batman films: the 1966 Batman starring Adam West, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Comedies American Pie, Ace Ventura and Caddyshack are also disappearing that first day of April.

As a number of titles are leaving, a variety of films and TV shows are being added to Netflix's library throughout the month. April’s additions were just announced.

Take a look below at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April.

Leaving April 1

30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Never Let Me Go
The Pursuit of Happyness
Set Up
The Shawshank Redemption
Small Soldiers
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West

Leaving April 3

Starry Eyes

Leaving April 5

The Hallow
The Nightingale

Leaving April 12

The Emperor's New Clothes

Leaving April 15

Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year

Leaving April 16

Son of God

Leaving April 17

Z Storm

Leaving April 20

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

Leaving April 21

The Prestige

Leaving April 22

Exit Through the Gift Shop

Leaving April 26

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving April 27

Begin Again

