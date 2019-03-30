Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April

Take a look at the movies and TV show titles that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Netflix is dropping several popular franchise titles this month, along with movies like Silver Linings Playbook, Billy Madison, Seven and Happy Feet.

American Pie and Sex and the City: The Movie are among the films leaving, as are a number of James Bond films, including Casino Royale, Die Another Day and Goldfinger.

The first four seasons of BBC's Luther will disappear on April 1, while Disney's animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie and all five seasons of Cartoon Network's The Clone Wars series as well as the Netflix-exclusive final season The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions will be removed on April 7.

While a bunch of titles are leaving the streaming service, Netflix announced a new slate of titles to be added to its library throughout the month.

Take a look at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April below.

Leaving April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Leaving April 4

Raw

Leaving April 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving April 13

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 18

Silver Linings Playbook