Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April
Take a look at the movies and TV show titles that will disappear from the streaming service next month.
Netflix is dropping several popular franchise titles this month, along with movies like Silver Linings Playbook, Billy Madison, Seven and Happy Feet.
American Pie and Sex and the City: The Movie are among the films leaving, as are a number of James Bond films, including Casino Royale, Die Another Day and Goldfinger.
The first four seasons of BBC's Luther will disappear on April 1, while Disney's animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie and all five seasons of Cartoon Network's The Clone Wars series as well as the Netflix-exclusive final season The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions will be removed on April 7.
While a bunch of titles are leaving the streaming service, Netflix announced a new slate of titles to be added to its library throughout the month.
Take a look at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April below.
Leaving April 1
American Pie
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Gilmore
Heat
I Love You, Man
L.A. Confidential
Live and Let Die
Luther: Series 1-4
Octopussy
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Seven
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Wallander: Series 1-4
You Only Live Twice
Leaving April 4
Raw
Leaving April 7
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Leaving April 13
Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 18
Silver Linings Playbook