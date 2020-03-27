MOVIES Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April 3:27 PM PDT 3/27/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month. Netflix is ready to say goodbye to a number of titles in April. The streamer announced a list of movies and television series that will disappear throughout the month. The first season of American Odyssey will be the first title taken off April 4, followed by Movie 43 on April 8. The Ugly Truth, 21 & Over, National Treasure and The Longest Yard are among the movies that will no longer be available to stream after April. The Hangover, Goodfellas, The Craft, A Cinderella Story, Step Brothers, Spy Kids, True Grit, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Driving Miss Daisy, Rosemary's Baby, Friday the 13th, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and all seven Police Academy movies will disappear April 30. In addition to American Odyssey, seasons one to five of Lost Girl will disappear throughout the month. Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in April. Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in April. Leaving April 4 American Odyssey Leaving April 8 Movie 43 Leaving April 15 21 & Over Leaving April 16 Lost Girl: Seasons 1 to 5 Leaving April 17 Big Fat Liar Leaving April 19 The Longest Yard Leaving April 24 The Ugly Truth Leaving April 29 National Treasure Leaving April 30 A Cinderella Story A Little Princess A Nightmare on Elm Street Blade Runner: The Final Cut The Craft Crash Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon The Dirty Dozen Dirty Harry Driving Miss Daisy Friday the 13th Good Burger Goodfellas The Hangover Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Police Academy Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment Police Academy 3: Back in Training Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach Police Academy 6: City Under Siege Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow Rosemary's Baby Rounders Scream 2 Scream 3 The Shawshank Redemption Space Jam Spy Kids Step Brothers Strictly Ballroom The Talented Mr. Ripley Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles True Grit FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Katherine Schaffstall THRnews@thr.com @thr