Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April

3:27 PM PDT 3/27/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Netflix is ready to say goodbye to a number of titles in April.

The streamer announced a list of movies and television series that will disappear throughout the month. The first season of American Odyssey will be the first title taken off April 4, followed by Movie 43 on April 8.

The Ugly Truth, 21 & Over, National Treasure and The Longest Yard are among the movies that will no longer be available to stream after April.

The Hangover, Goodfellas, The Craft, A Cinderella Story, Step Brothers, Spy Kids, True Grit, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Driving Miss Daisy, Rosemary's Baby, Friday the 13th, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and all seven Police Academy movies will disappear April 30.

In addition to American Odyssey, seasons one to five of Lost Girl will disappear throughout the month.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in April.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in April.

Leaving April 4

American Odyssey

Leaving April 8

Movie 43

Leaving April 15

21 & Over

Leaving April 16

Lost Girl: Seasons 1 to 5

Leaving April 17

Big Fat Liar

Leaving April 19

The Longest Yard

Leaving April 24

The Ugly Truth

Leaving April 29

National Treasure

Leaving April 30

A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
Goodfellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit