Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April

Netflix is ready to say goodbye to a number of titles in April.

The streamer announced a list of movies and television series that will disappear throughout the month. The first season of American Odyssey will be the first title taken off April 4, followed by Movie 43 on April 8.

The Ugly Truth, 21 & Over, National Treasure and The Longest Yard are among the movies that will no longer be available to stream after April.

The Hangover, Goodfellas, The Craft, A Cinderella Story, Step Brothers, Spy Kids, True Grit, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Driving Miss Daisy, Rosemary's Baby, Friday the 13th, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and all seven Police Academy movies will disappear April 30.

In addition to American Odyssey, seasons one to five of Lost Girl will disappear throughout the month.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in April.

Leaving April 4

American Odyssey

Leaving April 8

Movie 43

Leaving April 15

21 & Over

Leaving April 16

Lost Girl: Seasons 1 to 5

Leaving April 17

Big Fat Liar

Leaving April 19

The Longest Yard

Leaving April 24

The Ugly Truth

Leaving April 29

National Treasure

Leaving April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

Goodfellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit