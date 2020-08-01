MOVIES Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in August 9:09 PM PDT 8/1/2020 by THR Staff FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service this month. Many new movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix in August, but the influx of new titles means a handful will disappear from the steamer this month. Among the film titles leaving Netflix throughout August are Love, Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, The Incident and Some Kind of Beautiful. On the last days of the month, the first two Bad Boys films, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Jerry Maguire and the first three Karate Kid movies will also depart Netflix. Blue is the Warmest Color, Just Go With It, The Wicker Man, Bad Rap, Candyman and V for Vendetta are also set to leave the streamer. Over on the TV side, the first title getting the boot is Skins: Vol. 1-7. Following the British TV series out the Netflix door is supernatural show Paranormal Survivor. From dramas to thrillers, here are the titles leaving Netflix in August. Leaving Aug. 1 Skins: Vol. 1-7 Leaving Aug. 3 Love (2015) Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2 Leaving Aug. 7 Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer St. Agatha 6 Days Leaving Aug. 14 Adventures in Public School Being AP Goon Leaving Aug. 18 The Incident Leaving Aug. 19 Some Kind of Beautiful Leaving Aug. 20 Bad Rap Leaving Aug. 21 Just Go With It Leaving Aug. 23 Fanatic Leaving Aug. 25 Blue Is the Warmest Color Leaving Aug. 28 Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown The Wicker Man Leaving Aug. 31 Bad Boys Bad Boys II Candyman Child's Play Clueless Failure to Launch Get Him to the Greek Groundhog Day He's Just Not That Into You Jerry Maguire The Karate Kid The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid Part III The Lake House Life as We Know It Murder Party Observe and Report One Day Public Enemies Rugrats Go Wild School Daze Tootsie United 93 V for Vendetta Valentine's Day FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE THR Staff THRnews@thr.com @thr