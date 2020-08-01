MOVIES

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in August

9:09 PM PDT 8/1/2020 by THR Staff

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service this month.

Many new movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix in August, but the influx of new titles means a handful will disappear from the steamer this month.

Among the film titles leaving Netflix throughout August are Love, Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, The Incident and Some Kind of Beautiful. On the last days of the month, the first two Bad Boys films, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Jerry Maguire and the first three Karate Kid movies will also depart Netflix. Blue is the Warmest Color, Just Go With It, The Wicker Man, Bad Rap, Candyman and V for Vendetta are also set to leave the streamer.

Over on the TV side, the first title getting the boot is Skins: Vol. 1-7. Following the British TV series out the Netflix door is supernatural show Paranormal Survivor.

From dramas to thrillers, here are the titles leaving Netflix in August.

Leaving Aug. 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7 

Leaving Aug. 3

Love (2015)
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving Aug. 7

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
6 Days

Leaving Aug. 14

Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon

Leaving Aug. 18

The Incident 

Leaving Aug. 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving Aug. 20

Bad Rap

Leaving Aug. 21

Just Go With It

Leaving Aug. 23 

Fanatic

Leaving Aug. 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving Aug. 28  

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man

Leaving Aug. 31 

Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day