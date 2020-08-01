Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in August

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service this month.

Many new movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix in August, but the influx of new titles means a handful will disappear from the steamer this month.

Among the film titles leaving Netflix throughout August are Love, Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, The Incident and Some Kind of Beautiful. On the last days of the month, the first two Bad Boys films, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Jerry Maguire and the first three Karate Kid movies will also depart Netflix. Blue is the Warmest Color, Just Go With It, The Wicker Man, Bad Rap, Candyman and V for Vendetta are also set to leave the streamer.

Over on the TV side, the first title getting the boot is Skins: Vol. 1-7. Following the British TV series out the Netflix door is supernatural show Paranormal Survivor.

From dramas to thrillers, here are the titles leaving Netflix in August.

Leaving Aug. 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving Aug. 3

Love (2015)

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving Aug. 7

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

6 Days

Leaving Aug. 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving Aug. 18

The Incident

Leaving Aug. 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving Aug. 20

Bad Rap

Leaving Aug. 21

Just Go With It

Leaving Aug. 23

Fanatic

Leaving Aug. 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving Aug. 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving Aug. 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day