Netflix, BAFTA Partner to Expand Breakthrough Brits Initiative Globally

With the streaming giant on board, the initiative now hopes to identify overseas talent in territories such as India and the U.S.

The British Academy's Breakthrough Brits initiative, which aims to showcase and support emerging creative talent from across film, games and television, has found a new partner in Netflix.

The streaming giant replaces Burberry as the chief sponsor of Breakthrough Brits, now into its seventh year and having helped champion more than 100 talented newcomers, including actors Florence Pugh, Josh O’Connor, Malachi Kirby, Ray Panthaki and Molly Windsor, composer Segun Akinola, game producer Dan Gray, and directors Destiny Ekaragha and Michael Pearce.

The partnership with Netflix will help facilitate expansion of the Breakthrough initiative globally, working to identify overseas talent in new territories such as India and the U.S.

"As an independent charity supporting creative talent, BAFTA is both exceptional and inspiring," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. "We're proud to support the Breakthrough initiative, helping it to expand around the world and identify new talent. Developing new, more diverse voices is crucial for the future success of our industry and we're excited to work with BAFTA to create career-changing opportunities for people from all backgrounds."

Added BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry: "We are excited to partner with Netflix, who share BAFTA’s vision to celebrate and provide opportunities for emerging talent, and look forward to working together to realize our ambitions for ‘Breakthrough’ both in the UK and internationally. Expanding ‘Breakthrough’ globally will enable creative and cultural exchange and form an international community of talented newcomers who will benefit from bespoke and unique support."

Black Panther star Letitia Wright, 2015 Breakthrough Brit and 2019 BAFTA Rising Star Award winner has credited the initiative for giving her the courage to continue her career.

"A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression and I literally wanted to quit acting," she said. The only thing that pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith, my family, and an email from BAFTA saying that they wanted me to be a part of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits.”