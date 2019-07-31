Netflix Brings Together Four Leading Indian Directors for 'Ghost Stories' Anthology

Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee will direct the horror omnibus following their earlier collaboration for Netflix's 'Lust Stories'.

Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee are teaming for Ghost Stories, a Netflix anthology of four short films in the horror genre.

The project marks the second time the four leading Indian directors have collaborated for a Netflix series, after working together on the omnibus Lust Stories last year.

While a release date for Ghost Stories was not given, the show is set to go into production this month and will stream worldwide on Netflix.

Like Lust Stories, which focused on stories about love and sex, Ghost Stories is produced by RSVP Films, the banner founded by former Walt Disney India MD Ronnie Screwvala, in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

While the four directors are teaming up again for Netflix for the second time, back in 2013, Dua had produced the first collaboration between the helmers with Bombay Talkies which premiered at Cannes to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema.

Ghost Stories marks the third collaboration between RSVP and Netflix after the banner produced the romantic drama Love Per Square Foot which bowed last April.

While plot details for Ghost Stories were not given, the four films will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in a hair-raising end.

Akhtar's recent credits include the hip-hop drama Gully Boy which bowed at Berlin. Kashyap served as co-director on Netflix's first Indian original Sacred Games and its upcoming second season which bows Aug. 15. Johar is one of Bollywood's leading filmmakers whose credits include hit titles such as 1998's breakout Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Banerjee's filmography includes 2012's Shanghai, which was based on Greek writer Vasilis Vasilikos's novel Z.