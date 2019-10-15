MIPCOM: Netflix Buys Turkish Women's Prison Drama 'Avlu'

Netflix will bow the Turkish hit, an adaptation of the Australian women-in-prison drama 'Wentworth,' worldwide on Oct. 18.

For those jonesing for their Orange is the New Black fix, help has arrived.

Netflix has acquired another women's prison drama, taking global rights to Avlu, a Turkish prison series adapted from the Australian hit Wentworth. Avlu will go out worldwide on Netflix on Oct.18.

Netflix inked the deal for Avlu with Fremantle, who produce the original Australian series, as well as multiple international spin-offs, and handle global sales. Wentworth, which is entering its eighth season, also streams on Netflix.

Avlu has been a ratings hit since its launch on Turkey's Star TV in March 2018. The second season, which wrapped in May, drew a peak audience of 3.8 million viewers for the channel. Season three is set to premiere in Turkey later this year. Avlu is produced by Hayri Aslan and Limon Film.

Wentworth is one of Fremantle's most successful international series, having sold to 158 territories worldwide. The show, created by Reg Watson and Lara Radulovich, has been successfully adapted in Germany, The Netherlands and Belgium.