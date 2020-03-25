Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' Business Bible 'No Rules Rules' Pushed to Fall Release

The book covers the out-of-the-box philosophies that guide the streaming powerhouse.

Citing the coronavirus pandemic, Penguin Press has decided to delay publication of a new business bible co-written by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

The book, No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention, co-authored by Erin Meyer, was scheduled for a May 12 release. It will now most likely come out in the fall.

No Rules Rules covers the out-of-the-box philosophies that guide the streaming powerhouse, as laid out in something called the Netflix Culture Deck — a set of 127 slides distributed internally which Hastings shared on the internet in 2009.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg called the Culture Deck "the most important document ever to come out of Silicon Valley."

Among its counterintuitive corporate mantras are things like "Adequate performance gets a generous severance package" and "Netflix Vacation Policy and Tracking: there is no policy or tracking. There is also no clothing policy at Netflix, but no one comes to work naked."

The decision comes as many media and entertainment companies press pause on parts of their business amid the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the globe. Netflix, in particular, has ordered a full shutdown of all production on series and movies.

The company has pledged $100 million to a relief fund for the hundreds of thousands of crew and actors rendered jobless from the crisis.