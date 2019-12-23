Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' Pay to Rise to $34.7M in 2020

Chief content officer Ted Sarandos will make the same amount, while CFO Spencer Neumann is set to receive $12 million next year.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is in line for $34 million in stock options in 2020 on top of his annual salary of $650,000, the streaming giant disclosed in a regulatory filing made available on Monday.

A year earlier, Hasting's compensation package totaled up to $31.5 million and a year before that it was $29.4 million.

Meanwhile, chief content officer Ted Sarandos is set to earn as much as Hastings only in a different fashion, as his salary is at $20 million with $14.65 million in stock options.

Spencer Neumann, the CFO, is set to receive $6.05 million in salary and $5.5 million in stock options while chief product officer Greg Peters will earn $12 million in salary and $6.9 million in stock options.

As far as investors are concerned, Netflix's top executives are well worth their compensation, given the stock is up 24 percent this year and up more than 500 percent in the past five years.

The Netflix executives will need to deal with far more streaming competition in 2020 than they are used to, with Disney+ and Apple TV+ having already launched and more coming.