Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Bennett Is Stepping Down

Bennett is leaving his post after seven years with the streaming giant.

Netflix on Thursday announced that Kelly Bennett, its chief marketing officer, is stepping down from his post after seven years with the streaming giant. Bennett joined Netflix in 2012 and led the company's marketing efforts as it grew from 26 million to more than 139 million paid members globally.

Bennett, 46, will stay in his role for a transitional period until a new CMO is named. The news comes a day after the company's international head (and eight-year Netflix vet) Erik Barmack exited the streamer to start his own production company, with vp content Bela Bajaria taking over his role.

"Kelly Bennett has been absolutely transformational for us as we expanded our member base in the US and globally, and particularly as we transitioned into being a leader in original series and films," Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in a statement. "He has been a source of inspiration both inside Netflix and in presenting our brand to the world, and we are thankful for his enormous contributions."

Bennett reflected on his time with Netflix in the following statement: "The past seven years have been the most rewarding of my professional life, and we are at the top of our game, which is why this was the right moment for me to retire. I am immensely proud of the team we have built and all that has been accomplished during my time here — and I will continue to be Netflix's greatest fan."

Prior to starting at Netflix in 2012, Bennett worked at Warner Bros., where he most recently served as vp interactive, worldwide marketing, and led international digital campaigns for the studio's films. Before that, he ran digital marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, also assisting in promotion and business development.