Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, unless you're a fan of these titles leaving Netflix in December.

Thor: Ragnarok, Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, About a Boy, Pulp Fiction, Rain Man, Leap Year, Rocky and Schindler's List are among the films leaving the streamer next month.

On the TV side, seasons seven through 11 of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will leave the streamer on Christmas Day, and the complete series of Frasier will disappear on Dec. 31.

A number of Christmas-themed films will also leave the streamer throughout the month, including White Christmas, Christmas with the Kranks, Miss Me This Christmas and You Can't Fight Christmas.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a list of new additions set to appear on the streaming service next month.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix throughout December.

Leaving Dec. 1

Yoga Hosers

Leaving Dec. 2

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature's Great Events : Series 1

Nature's Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Leaving Dec. 4

Thor: Ragnarok

Leaving Dec. 11

Get Santa

Leaving Dec. 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving Dec. 15

Helix: Season 2

Leaving Dec. 18

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can't Fight Christmas

Leaving Dec. 19

George of the Jungle 2

Leaving Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Leaving Dec. 31

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler's List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter's Bone

XXX: State of the Union

