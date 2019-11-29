MOVIES

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

4:40 PM PST 11/29/2019 by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, unless you're a fan of these titles leaving Netflix in December.

Thor: Ragnarok, Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, About a Boy, Pulp Fiction, Rain Man, Leap Year, Rocky and Schindler's List are among the films leaving the streamer next month.

On the TV side, seasons seven through 11 of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will leave the streamer on Christmas Day, and the complete series of Frasier will disappear on Dec. 31.

A number of Christmas-themed films will also leave the streamer throughout the month, including White Christmas, Christmas with the Kranks, Miss Me This Christmas and You Can't Fight Christmas.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a list of new additions set to appear on the streaming service next month.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix throughout December.

Leaving Dec. 1

Yoga Hosers

Leaving Dec. 2

Africa: Season 1
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet: Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life
Life On Location
Life Story
Nature's Great Events : Series 1
Nature's Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth: Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Leaving Dec. 4

Thor: Ragnarok

Leaving Dec. 11

Get Santa

Leaving Dec. 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving Dec. 15

Helix: Season 2

Leaving Dec. 18

Miss Me This Christmas
You Can't Fight Christmas

Leaving Dec. 19

George of the Jungle 2

Leaving Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Leaving Dec. 31

About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier: Season 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler's List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter's Bone
XXX: State of the Union
 