MOVIES Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December 4:40 PM PST 11/29/2019 by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month. It's the most wonderful time of the year, unless you're a fan of these titles leaving Netflix in December. Thor: Ragnarok, Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, About a Boy, Pulp Fiction, Rain Man, Leap Year, Rocky and Schindler's List are among the films leaving the streamer next month. On the TV side, seasons seven through 11 of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will leave the streamer on Christmas Day, and the complete series of Frasier will disappear on Dec. 31. A number of Christmas-themed films will also leave the streamer throughout the month, including White Christmas, Christmas with the Kranks, Miss Me This Christmas and You Can't Fight Christmas. Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a list of new additions set to appear on the streaming service next month. Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix throughout December. Leaving Dec. 1 Yoga Hosers Leaving Dec. 2 Africa: Season 1 Blue Planet II: Season 1 Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice Frozen Planet: Season 1 Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey Life Life On Location Life Story Nature's Great Events : Series 1 Nature's Great Events: Diaries: Series 1 Planet Earth II Planet Earth: Season 1 The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1 The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1 The Hunt: Season 1 The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1 Leaving Dec. 4 Thor: Ragnarok Leaving Dec. 11 Get Santa Leaving Dec. 14 Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1 Merlin: Season 1-5 Leaving Dec. 15 Helix: Season 2 Leaving Dec. 18 Miss Me This Christmas You Can't Fight Christmas Leaving Dec. 19 George of the Jungle 2 Leaving Dec. 25 Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11 Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1 Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi Leaving Dec. 31 About a Boy Billy Elliot Black Hawk Down Christmas with the Kranks Daddy Day Care Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas Frasier: Season 1-10 Frasier: The Final Season Jackie Brown Leap Year Mona Lisa Smile Pulp Fiction Rain Man Rocky Rocky II Rocky III Rocky IV Rocky V Schindler's List Tears of the Sun The Crow The Dark Crystal The Pink Panther Wet Hot American Summer White Christmas Winter's Bone XXX: State of the Union