Netflix Developing Film With Millie Bobby Brown and Her Sister

'A Time Lost' will be based on an original story by the 'Stranger Things' star and her older sibling.

Netflix is expanding its business with Millie Bobby Brown.

The streaming giant is developing a new film, A Time Lost, with the Stranger Things star and her older sister, Paige Brown. The movie centers on a long-standing feud between two Long Island families that comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.

The project is based on an original story by the Brown siblings. Attached to adapt it is Anna Klassen, an up-and-coming screenwriter who is already penning Dorothy and Alice for the streamer. Millie will produce A Time Lost through PCMA Productions.

"We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing," the Brown sisters said Tuesday in a statement. "It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labor of love, literally."

Added Lisa Nishimura, Netflix's vp independent film and documentary features: "Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We've been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.”

Following the third season of Stranger Things, the 15-year-old actress is currently in production on Legendary Entertainment's Enola Holmes, a movie about the little sister of famed detective Sherlock Holmes, in which Brown is starring and producing.

She is repped by WME and attorney Steve Warren. Klassen is repped by WME, Writ Large and Myman Greenspan.