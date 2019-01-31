Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in February
These are the titles that will disappear from the streaming service in February.
With January nearly over and February right around the corner, it’s time to say goodbye to a number of films and TV shows on Netflix.
Clerks, Shaun of the Dead and The Big Lebowski are comedies that are slated to leave in February, along with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, The Bourne Ultimatum and Children of Men.
On the TV side, Showtime’s Queer as Folk and Disney’s Girl Meets World are set to leave the streaming service during the month.
Despite all the titles leaving in February, Netflix just announced a whole new list of movies and TV shows that will be added throughout the month of February.
Take a look at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in February below.
Leaving Feb. 1
The Big Lebowski
Black Dynamite
Bride of Chucky
The Bourne Ultimatum
Children of Men
Clerks
Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Ella Enchanted
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
Queer as Folk: The Final Season
Shaun of the Dead
Woman in Gold
Leaving Feb. 2
Cabin Fever
Leaving Feb. 3
Sing
Leaving Feb. 19
Disney's Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Feb. 20
Piranha