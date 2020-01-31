MOVIES

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in February

8:05 PM PST 1/31/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

As is the case every month, it's out with the old and in with the new at Netflix, as a number of films and TV shows are set to leave the streamer in February.

The first title to be taken off of Netflix in the upcoming month is Clouds of Sils Maria, which will be available to stream until Feb. 11.

Milk, Gangs of New York, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Peter Rabbit, Charlotte's Web, Lincoln and Our Idiot Brother will all disappear from the streaming service throughout the month.

Additional films being taken off on Feb. 29 include The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, American Beauty, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 50/50, Free Willy, Rachel Getting Married and Up in the Air.

On the TV side, a number of Jeopardy! specials will disappear on Feb. 27. Other TV shows that will no longer be available to stream include The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s and seasons 1-5 The Mind of a Chef.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced many new additions set to appear on the streaming service during the upcoming month.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in February.

Leaving Feb. 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving Feb. 12

District 9

Leaving Feb. 15

Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit

Leaving Feb. 18

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving Feb. 19

Charlotte's Web      
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving Feb. 20

Lincoln

Leaving Feb. 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving Feb. 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving Feb. 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting

Leaving Feb. 29

50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5   
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air