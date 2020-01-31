MOVIES Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in February 8:05 PM PST 1/31/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month. As is the case every month, it's out with the old and in with the new at Netflix, as a number of films and TV shows are set to leave the streamer in February. The first title to be taken off of Netflix in the upcoming month is Clouds of Sils Maria, which will be available to stream until Feb. 11. Milk, Gangs of New York, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Peter Rabbit, Charlotte's Web, Lincoln and Our Idiot Brother will all disappear from the streaming service throughout the month. Additional films being taken off on Feb. 29 include The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, American Beauty, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 50/50, Free Willy, Rachel Getting Married and Up in the Air. On the TV side, a number of Jeopardy! specials will disappear on Feb. 27. Other TV shows that will no longer be available to stream include The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s and seasons 1-5 The Mind of a Chef. Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced many new additions set to appear on the streaming service during the upcoming month. Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in February. Leaving Feb. 11 Clouds of Sils Maria Leaving Feb. 12 District 9 Leaving Feb. 15 Milk Operator Peter Rabbit Leaving Feb. 18 The 2000s: Season 1 Leaving Feb. 19 Charlotte's Web Gangs of New York The Eighties: Season 1 The Nineties: Season 1 The Seventies: Season 1 Leaving Feb. 20 Lincoln Leaving Feb. 21 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leaving Feb. 26 Our Idiot Brother Leaving Feb. 27 Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection Jeopardy!: College Championship II Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III Leaving Feb. 28 My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks Primal Fear Trainspotting Leaving Feb. 29 50/50 American Beauty Anger Management Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Free Willy Hustle & Flow Igor Layer Cake Rachel Getting Married Stripes The Matrix The Matrix Reloaded The Matrix Revolutions The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5 The Taking of Pelham 123 Up in the Air FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Katherine Schaffstall THRnews@thr.com @thr