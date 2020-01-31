Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in February

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

As is the case every month, it's out with the old and in with the new at Netflix, as a number of films and TV shows are set to leave the streamer in February.

The first title to be taken off of Netflix in the upcoming month is Clouds of Sils Maria, which will be available to stream until Feb. 11.

Milk, Gangs of New York, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Peter Rabbit, Charlotte's Web, Lincoln and Our Idiot Brother will all disappear from the streaming service throughout the month.

Additional films being taken off on Feb. 29 include The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, American Beauty, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 50/50, Free Willy, Rachel Getting Married and Up in the Air.

On the TV side, a number of Jeopardy! specials will disappear on Feb. 27. Other TV shows that will no longer be available to stream include The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s and seasons 1-5 The Mind of a Chef.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced many new additions set to appear on the streaming service during the upcoming month.

Leaving Feb. 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving Feb. 12

District 9

Leaving Feb. 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving Feb. 18

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving Feb. 19

Charlotte's Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving Feb. 20

Lincoln

Leaving Feb. 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving Feb. 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving Feb. 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving Feb. 29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air