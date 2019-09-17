Netflix Greenlights New Danish Series 'Equinox 1985'

The supernatural thriller, based on a hit podcast of the same name, is being executive produced by 'The Killing' veteran Piv Bernth.

Netflix has greenlit a new Danish original series, giving a 6-episode order to Equinox 1985, a supernatural thriller based on the hit podcast of the same name.

Tea Lindeburg created the series, which will be produced by Danish veteran Piv Bernth (The Killing, The Bridge) through her ITV Studio-backed Apple Tree Productions shingle. Production on Equinox 1985 is set to start later this year.

The series focuses on Anna, who was just 10 when she was witness to the mysterious disappearance of bus containing the 1999 class of graduating high school students.

Decades later, Anna is suddenly plagued by nightmares connected to the event, and to one of the missing students who she was close to. When the one survivor from 1999 mysteriously dies, Anna is determined to find out what happened to the class. What she discovers is more disturbing than she could have imagined.

The series moves between the present day and the events of 1999.

The original podcast version of Equinox 1985 was a hit in Denmark, topping the local iTunes charts.

Dorte Riis Lauridsen will produce the series for Apple Tree, with Bernth executive producing. Netflix will launch the series worldwide, with a launch date is still to be announced.

Bernth and Lars Hermann set up Apple Tree Productions with the support of ITV Studios to produce drama series for the local and international markets.

Netflix has had success with its local Danish sci-fi drama The Rain, a post-apocalyptic series set in the wake of a man-made plague that has wiped out most of humanity.

