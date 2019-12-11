Netflix Greenlights Spotify Series

The limited series will be adapted from the book 'Spotify Untold' from Swedish journalists Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud.

Netflix has ordered a new, scripted series from Sweden on the story of music streaming service Spotify.

The as-yet-untitled limited series will be based on the book Spotify Untold by Swedish business reporters Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud. Yellow Bird UK, a division of pan-European group Banijay, will produce the Swedish and English-language series Netflix. Berna Levin (Young Wallander) will executive produce, with Per-Olav Sorensen (Quicksand) directing.

Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his partner Martin Lorentzon launched Spotify in 2006, at the height of online music piracy, when many were predicting the end of the music business. Instead, the upstart streamer from Sweden would go on to revolutionize the recorded music business.

"It's the story of how a small band of Swedish tech industry insiders transformed music — how we listen to it and how it’s made — it is truly a tale for our time,” said Levin. “Not only is this a story about the way all our lives have changed in the last decade, it’s about the battle for cultural and financial influence in a globalized, digitized world.”