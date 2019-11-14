Netflix Greenlights Turkish "Social Thriller" Series

The as-yet-untitled social thriller from acclaimed TV writer Berkun Oya ('The End') will roll out on Netflix worldwide next year.

Netflix has greenlit a new Turkish-language drama from acclaimed TV writer and director Berkun Oya (The End).

The eight-part series, which will be set in Istanbul, is set to launch globally on Netflix next year.

Netflix gave few details of the as-yet-untitled series, except to say it would be a “social thriller” featuring “a group of unique characters from dramatically different socio-cultural backgrounds” that meet “in the vibrant and colorful city of Istanbul.”

Oya will write and direct the series. The multi-hyphenate gained international acclaim with his twisty mystery series The End, which sold to 17 territories. The show was also licensed as a format in multiple countries and has been adapted in The Netherlands as Flight HS13. In 2013, The End was developed by 20th Century Fox Television for Fox, although it was not picked up.

The new Netflix series will be produced by Ali Farkhonde and Nisan Ceren Gocen for Turkey's Krek Film. The ensemble cast includes Oyku Karayel, Fatih Artman, Funda Eryigit, Alican Yucesoy, Tulin Ozen, Defne Kayalar, Settar Tanriogen and Bige Onal.

Netflix is bulking up its Turkish originals slate. Earlier this year, the streamer ordered The Gift, an eight-part archaeology mystery thriller starring Beren Saat, star of the Turkish adaptation of Revenge.

The Protector, a Turkish drama fantasy series Netflix launched at the end of last year, just wrapped its second season, with a third set to launch in 2020.

