Netflix Headquarters on Lockdown as Police Swarm

As of early evening, the lockdown was lifted and employees were advised of no immediate danger or threat.

Netflix's L.A. headquarters were on lockdown due to LAPD police presence amid reports of a gunman on the premises on Thursday afternoon.

Several posts surfaced on social media claiming that someone had a gun outside the building. According to sources close to the situation, employees were told to stay where they were and stay away from windows. One of the buildings was evacuated, according to sources.

Los Angeles police say the suspect, now in custody, said he had a gun, but no weapon has been recovered and there have been no injuries reported.

The lockdown was lifted a few hours later.

Netflix gave the following statement to employees on the Sunset Bronson lot: "We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees. Feel free to share this information with your loved ones."

They confirmed that employees were evacuated across the street.