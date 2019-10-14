Netflix Hires Annapurna Exec Ivana Lombardi as Director of Indie Films

Lombardi joins the streamer after working at Megan Ellison's production and distribution company since early 2018.

Netflix has hired Ivana Lombardi away from Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures to serve as director of independent films.

Lombardi, who joined Annapurna in early 2018 and became president of film in Jan. 2019, will join the streamer effective Nov. 6 and report to Lisa Nishimura, Netflix's vice president of independent film and documentary features.

At Annapurna, Lombardi oversaw the development, production and release of original films and acquisitions. Her movie credits there included Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde; Vice, directed by Adam McKay; and Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette?

Before Annapurna, Lombardi worked as senior vp of film at Chernin Entertainment and at Tobey Maguire's Material Pictures, a production company that had a first look deal at Sony.

She leaves Annapurna after it escaped a bankruptcy scare and restructured its debt in late August. Annapurna is set to focus on its homegrown fare and plans to be in production on one unnamed movie title later this year or in the first quarter of 2020.

These plans follow Annapurna Pictures blowing through roughly $200 million in revolving credit used to release such box office misfires as Destroyer ($5.6 million globally), The Sisters Brothers ($13.1 million) and Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette ($7.5 million).