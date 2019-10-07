Netflix Hires 'Fleabag' Commissioner Chris Sussman

The executive joins after a lengthy spell commissioning comedy for the BBC, where he famously gave the green light to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit series.

Fleabag may be the show that Netflix boss Reed Hasting claims is the one he most envious of, but at least his company can now boast having its commissioner among its ranks.

The SVOD giant has hired Chris Sussman as director of its U.K. scripted division, with the exec joining next month and adding to Netflix's burgeoning London team. He will report to its vice president of content, Anne Mensah, who joined late last year from the now Comcast-owned Sky.

Sussman was most recently head of comedy at BBC Studios, overseeing shows including This Country, Famalam and Inside No 9., and prior to that spent five years as a BBC comedy commissioner. It was during this time he ordered the first season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, based on her award-winning stand-up show.

In a journey now well documented, Fleabag would be picked up by Amazon, become a water-cooler sensation across the Atlantic, hit even greater heights with its second season, land four Emmy wins last month and transform its creator into one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars.