Netflix Hires STX's David Kosse to Lead New International Film Division

Based out of London, Kosse will oversee all international film production and acquisitions with a focus on making and acquiring significant non-English language films.

David Kosse has left STX to join Netflix as head of its new international film division.

The veteran joins as vp of international film, starting in April and reporting to his former Universal colleague Scott Stuber, now Netflix's film chief.

Working from the streaming giant's growing London office, the new division will focus on producing and acquiring significant non-English language films, such as the multi-Oscar winner Roma.

"By making international content available globally on such a large scale, Netflix is shattering cultural boundaries in a way no other company has," said Kosse. "And, what a team to do it with - I’m thrilled to work with Scott again and to work with the incredible team he has assembled. Together, we will continue the momentum, uncover more amazing international and emerging storytellers, and inspire new conversations around the world."

Kosse's departure will be seen as a major blow to the international ambitions of STX, which cancelled its Hong Kong IPO late last year. Kosse – who gave STX's inaugural presentation at CineEurope last year – joined the company in 2016 after a brief spell at Film4 that saw him its expand its production budget and introduce new commercial strategies for films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Alongside the hiring of Kosse, Netflix has expanded the role of international film and acquisitions director Fund Maduka, who will will manage a growing slate of projects across development and production, while continuing to acquire non-English language films. Maduka has been responsible for the acquisitions of Oscar nominee On Body and Soul, Golden Globes nominee Divines, Cannes winner and Spirit Awards nominee Happy as Lazzaro, Sundance winner The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, BAFTA Scotland nominee Calibre and oversaw the French production I Am Not An Easy Man.

Former Focus Features executive Teresa Moneo, previously at Ola Films, also joins Netflix as director of international films to help build its growing international film slate.

"David has spent his career launching and building international film divisions," said Stuber. "With the majority of our audience outside the US, it’s the right time for us to be building our international film presence. Having worked with David for years at Universal, I know there’s no one better suited for this role. David will be joined by Funa Maduka, whose eye for foreign cinema has contributed greatly to our celebrated international slate, and Teresa Moneo, who has an incredible acquisition and production track record and will be a great addition to Netflix. I’m incredibly excited to see what this team will do.”