Netflix India Appoints Monika Shergill to Top Post

The former Viacom India executive has joined the video giant as the head of its local originals, replacing outgoing executive Simran Sethi.

Netflix India has appointed former Viacom India executive Monika Shergill as the creative head of its local originals, based in Mumbai. She will replace L.A.- based Simran Sethi, who, as reported earlier, served as the streamer's top executive for India in her position as creative director, international originals, and is leaving the company rather than moving to Mumbai to head the India office.

Though it's not clear when Sethi will depart, during her tenure she was instrumental in speeding up Netflix's Indian originals slate. Sethi joined Netflix in August 2017, a year after the streamer launched in India, when she left her role as senior vp scripted originals at Freeform (where she reported to now-ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke).

"We can confirm that Monika Shergill will join Netflix as head, series, international originals, Netflix India," a company spokesperson told THR without giving further details as to when Shergill will join the streamer.

Since Netflix launched in India in 2016, it has announced 11 originals and 22 original films in addition to stand-up comedy specials, nonfiction content and kids series such as Mighty Little Bheem.

The streamer flagged off its push into local content with its first local series, Sacred Games, under its first Indian employee, Swati Shetty, who served as Netflix India's director of international originals and acquisitions, dividing time between Los Angeles and Mumbai. Shetty left the company last December and is now based in L.A. She recently joined Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment as executive vp international content.

Shergill was executive vp and head content for Viacom18 Digital Ventures, which runs streaming platform Voot. Viacom18 is a joint venture between Viacom Inc and diversified broadcasting group Network18. Viacom18 runs networks such as MTV India, VH1 India, Comedy Central and flagship Hindi entertainment channel Colors, among others.

At Voot, Shergill spearheaded an originals slate that includes a remake of Sundance/ITV thriller Liar.

Netflix India's upcoming shows include dating reality show What the Love?, hosted by well-known Bollywood filmmaker and TV personality Karan Johar, which is produced by BBC Studios India. Another show is drama series Leila, whose directors include Canada-based Indian director Deepa Mehta (Midnight's Children).