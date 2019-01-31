Netflix Inks Overall Deal With 'Coco' Producer Darla Anderson

The multiyear deal will see Anderson develop and produce new content for the online video giant.

Netflix on Thursday said it has signed a multiyear overall deal with Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning producer Darla Anderson (Coco, Cars, Toy Story 3).

Joining Netflix, Anderson will develop and produce new animated and live-action projects, both feature films and series, for family audiences around the world.

The pact follows Anderson as a longtime Pixar producer leaving the animation studio after 25 years for other opportunities. She joined Pixar in 1993, and she is one of the most successful producers across the film industry when considering the average box office gross of the movies she has made, which Netflix underlined when announcing the overall deal.

"Darla is one of the most successful and accomplished producers in the entire film industry and her creative instincts for championing and shepherding films that transcend borders is truly unmatched," Melissa Cobb, vp kids and family at Netflix, said in a statement.

"Together with Darla we will seek to bring more unique and diverse voices and entirely new mediums of storytelling to our global audience on Netflix," she added.

Anderson produced Disney/Pixar’s Coco, which earned an Oscar for best animated feature film. Her work on Coco also garnered her the PGA's Producer of the Year Award in animated theatrical features, an honor she previously received for Cars and Toy Story 3.

Anderson's credits also include A Bug's Life and Monsters, Inc., among other titles.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have spent the entirety of my career working with art to try to change the world, and I can think of no more thrilling place than Netflix to continue down that path as Melissa Cobb and her team are building their next-generation animation studio and ambitious slate of programming from the ground up,” Anderson said in her own statement.

Before joining Pixar, Anderson worked with Angel Studios in Carlsbad, California, as the executive producer of its commercial division. It was there she was introduced to the world of 3D computer graphics, and then relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area with the intention of gaining a position at Pixar.

Anderson still resides in the Bay Area.