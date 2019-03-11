Netflix Inks Deals With Three Japanese Anime Production Houses

The streaming platform further expands its original anime pipeline following partnerships with Production I.G, Wit Studio, and Bones announced last year.

Netflix has signed deals with Japanese anime studios Anima, Sublimation, and David Production and released details on new original series it has ordered from them.

Anima will produce Altered Carbon: Resleeved, a spin-off from the Netflix live-action series that debuted early last year and is currently in production on season 2.

"We're particularly excited by the production line deal as this allows our creative team to focus on creating great content. We are proud to work on a well-known title like Altered Carbon as the first title from this partnership, and to have the opportunity to bring our creation to fans all over the world," said Anima director Shinya Sasaha.

An original series based on the Capcom role-playing video game Dragon's Dogma will come to Netflix via Sublimation. The series will follow the adventures of a man challenged by demons representing the seven deadly sins as he seeks revenge on a dragon who stole his heart.

"The Sublimation team has long dreamed of working on our own title. We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal," said Sublimation director Atsushi Koishikawa. "We're excited to bring our unique cel-shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world."

David Production will create Spriggan for Netflix, based on the popular sci-fi battle manga of the same name written by Hiroshi Takashige and drawn by Ryoji Minagawa.

"This deal opens us to story development for international audiences beyond Japan, as well as the chance to explore new technologies and creative expressions on a long-term basis," said Koji Kajita, CEO of David Production.

John Derderian, Netflix head of content for Japan, said, "Netflix aims to be the most compelling and attractive home for anime fans, creators and production studios. We are creating an environment where production houses can do their best work, and deliver their shows on a service where we connect anime fans from over 190 countries to content they love."

The new deals are in addition to those announced early last year with Production I.G, Wit Studio, and Bones as Netflix continues to beef up its original anime line-up and disrupt the Japanese industry. Production I.G is producing Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, a 3DCG anime series and the latest installment in the iconic franchise, to be directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, set to stream in 2020.