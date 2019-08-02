Netflix International Original Films Director Funa Maduka to Leave

She had been at the streaming giant for six years and helped it acquire both Oscar and Golden Globe nominees.

Funa Maduka, director of international original films at Netflix, will leave the streaming giant after six years.

Netflix confirmed the departure to The Hollywood Reporter. It is believed Maduka will leave the SVOD giant on Friday, although it is not known where she is heading next.

Maduka was responsible for much of Netflix's growing international slate of prestige, awards-worthy features, including the acquisitions of Oscar nominee On Body and Soul, Golden Globe nominee Divines, Cannes winner and Spirit Awards nominee Happy as Lazzaro, Sundance winner The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind and BAFTA Scotland nominee Calibre and also oversaw the French production I Am Not an Easy Man.

She recently was announced as part of a new international film team at Netflix’s London office, working alongside David Kosse, who moved to the streamer from STX in March.