Netflix Cancels Inaugural Comedy Festival in L.A.

The Netflix Is a Joke Fest had previously been indefinitely postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix's inaugural comedy festival, Netflix Is a Joke Fest, has been canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Netflix Is a Joke Fest will no longer take place in 2020 in the best interest of the health and safety of fans, comedians and crew," Netflix said in a statement. "All shows are officially canceled, and full refunds will be available at the point of purchase."

The statement continued, "We will come back with something extra special, but until then, please stay safe."

Netflix said in March that the event would be indefinitely postponed because of growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest was initially set to run April 27 to May 3 in Los Angeles and occupy around 20 venues, including The Laugh Factory, the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theatre and Largo. The lineup for the festival featured such names as Ken Jeong, Iliza Shlesinger, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.