Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Friends will no longer be there for Netflix subscribers in 2020. The complete series will leave the streamer on Dec. 31. The fan-favorite show is moving to WarnerMedia's new streaming service, HBO Max, which is set to launch in May 2020.

In addition to Friends finding a new home on HBO Max, a reunion special featuring the show's cast is currently in the works for the upcoming streamer.

Seasons 1-4 of Maron and the first season of La Reina del Sur will also leave Netflix in January.

As for movies, Becoming Jane, The Fighter, Forks Over Knives, The Rezort and Short Term 12 will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Grease, Something's Gotta Give, Good Luck Chuck, Panic Room, Revolutionary Road and Zombieland will also be taken off of the streamer on Jan. 31.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in January.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in January.

Leaving Dec. 31

Friends: Seasons 1-10

Leaving Jan. 11

Becoming Jane

Leaving Jan. 12

The Fighter

Maron: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Jan. 15

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Leaving Jan. 17

Short Term 12

Leaving Jan. 31

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something's Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland