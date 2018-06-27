Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in July
Take a look at the titles that will disappear from the streaming service this month.
To make room for the next batch of new releases, Netflix will remove a number of movie and TV shows this July.
Films departing the streaming service next month include Breakfast at Tiffany's, Midnight in Paris, Alice Through the Looking Glass, A Cinderella Story, Scary Movie and Tropic Thunder.
Four of the Bring It On movies will also leave Netflix on July 1, as will the Lethal Weapon films.
Even though a number of titles are leaving Netflix this month, the streaming service just announced new movies and television series that will be added throughout July.
Take a look below at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in July.
Leaving July 1
Alive
Along Came Polly
Beerfest
Before Midnight
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
An Honest Liar
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
Mixed Signals
More Than a Game
Pandemic
Piglet's Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Scary Movie
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Art of War
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
Leaving July 2
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Leaving July 8
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Real Husbands of Hollywood: Season 1-5
Leaving July 9
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
Leaving July 11
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Leaving July 14
Wild Hogs
Leaving July 15
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Leaving July 16
Changeling
Wanted
Leaving July 29
The Den
Leaving July 30
A Cinderella Story
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
Swing State