Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in July

Take a look at the titles that will disappear from the streaming service this month.

To make room for the next batch of new releases, Netflix will remove a number of movie and TV shows this July.

Films departing the streaming service next month include Breakfast at Tiffany's, Midnight in Paris, Alice Through the Looking Glass, A Cinderella Story, Scary Movie and Tropic Thunder.

Four of the Bring It On movies will also leave Netflix on July 1, as will the Lethal Weapon films.

Even though a number of titles are leaving Netflix this month, the streaming service just announced new movies and television series that will be added throughout July.

Take a look below at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in July.

Leaving July 1

Alive

Along Came Polly

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

An Honest Liar

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet's Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving July 2

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Leaving July 8

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Season 1-5

Leaving July 9

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving July 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving July 14

Wild Hogs

Leaving July 15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving July 16

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving July 29

The Den

Leaving July 30

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State