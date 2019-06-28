Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in July
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.
The secret's out, or at least it will be at the end of July, when all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars leave Netflix.
The hit show, which aired on the Disney-owned Freeform, will disappear from Netflix on July 27.
PLL is just one of the TV shows and many movies exiting the streaming service next month.
Films taking their last bow — for now — include the first two Austin Powers movies, Blood Diamond, Cool Hand Luke, Dumb and Dumber, The Interview, The Terminator, Wedding Crashers and Silence of the Lambs. The Matrix franchise along with The Mummy, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor will also be removed.
Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in July.
Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in July.
Leaving July 1
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu's Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan's Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
Leaving July 2
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving July 4
The Indian in the Cupboard
Leaving July 9
Lion
Leaving July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Leaving July 14
The Immigrant
Leaving July 16
American Gangster
Leaving July 27
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving July 30
Staten Island Summer