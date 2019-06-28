Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in July

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

The secret's out, or at least it will be at the end of July, when all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars leave Netflix.

The hit show, which aired on the Disney-owned Freeform, will disappear from Netflix on July 27.

PLL is just one of the TV shows and many movies exiting the streaming service next month.

Films taking their last bow — for now — include the first two Austin Powers movies, Blood Diamond, Cool Hand Luke, Dumb and Dumber, The Interview, The Terminator, Wedding Crashers and Silence of the Lambs. The Matrix franchise along with The Mummy, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor will also be removed.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in July.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in July.

Leaving July 1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu's Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan's Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Leaving July 2

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving July 4

The Indian in the Cupboard

Leaving July 9

Lion

Leaving July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving July 14

The Immigrant

Leaving July 16

American Gangster

Leaving July 27

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 30

Staten Island Summer