Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in July 7:13 PM PDT 6/30/2020 by Alexandra Del Rosario Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month. With a lineup of new additions coming to Netflix in July, the streaming platform will also say goodbye to scores of titles this upcoming month. Movies leaving the streamer throughout the month include 47 Meters Down, The Iron Lady, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Inglourious Basterds, Ex Machina, The Incredibles 2, The Spectacular Now and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Additional features saying goodbye to Netflix are Scary Movie 2, Salt, Godzilla, Obvious Child, Room, Her, The Edge of Seventeen, Sex and the City 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp and the Back to the Future trilogy. In terms of TV shows, The Fosters seasons one through five and QB1: Beyond the Lights season one will leave Netflix this month. Continue reading for a complete list of TV shows and movies set to leave the streamer in July. Leaving July 4 Blue Valentine Leaving July 5 The Fosters: Season 1-5 The Iron Lady Leaving July 8 Solo: A Star Wars Story Leaving July 9 47 Meters Down Leaving July 11 The Adderall Diaries Enemy Ginger & Rosa A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III Locke The Spectacular Now Under the Skin Leaving July 12 Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain Leaving July 15 Forks Over Knives Leaving July 18 Laggies Life After Beth A Most Violent Year Obvious Child Room Tusk Leaving July 21 Bolt Inglourious Basterds Leaving July 25 Dark Places Ex Machina Mississippi Grind Leaving July 26 Country Strong Leaving July 28 Ant-Man and the Wasp Her Leaving July 29 The Incredibles 2 Leaving July 31 Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part III Can't Hardly Wait Casper Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Chernobyl Diaries E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial The Edge of Seventeen Freedom Writers Godzilla Guess Who Hancock Hitch The Interview Jarhead Jarhead 2: Field of Fire Jarhead 3: The Siege Open Season The Pianist The Pursuit of Happyness QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1 Resident Evil: Extinction Romeo Must Die Salt Scary Movie 2 Searching for Sugar Man Sex and the City 2 Stuart Little Twister Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory