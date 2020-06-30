Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in July

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

With a lineup of new additions coming to Netflix in July, the streaming platform will also say goodbye to scores of titles this upcoming month.

Movies leaving the streamer throughout the month include 47 Meters Down, The Iron Lady, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Inglourious Basterds, Ex Machina, The Incredibles 2, The Spectacular Now and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Additional features saying goodbye to Netflix are Scary Movie 2, Salt, Godzilla, Obvious Child, Room, Her, The Edge of Seventeen, Sex and the City 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp and the Back to the Future trilogy.

In terms of TV shows, The Fosters seasons one through five and QB1: Beyond the Lights season one will leave Netflix this month. Continue reading for a complete list of TV shows and movies set to leave the streamer in July.

Leaving July 4

Blue Valentine

Leaving July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving July 9

47 Meters Down

Leaving July 11

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Leaving July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving July 15

Forks Over Knives

Leaving July 18

Laggies

Life After Beth

A Most Violent Year

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving July 26

Country Strong

Leaving July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving July 29

The Incredibles 2

Leaving July 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can't Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Edge of Seventeen

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

The Interview

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory