MOVIES

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in July

7:13 PM PDT 6/30/2020 by Alexandra Del Rosario

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

With a lineup of new additions coming to Netflix in July, the streaming platform will also say goodbye to scores of titles this upcoming month. 

Movies leaving the streamer throughout the month include 47 Meters Down, The Iron Lady, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Inglourious Basterds, Ex Machina, The Incredibles 2, The Spectacular Now and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Additional features saying goodbye to Netflix are Scary Movie 2, Salt, Godzilla, Obvious Child, Room, Her, The Edge of Seventeen, Sex and the City 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp and the Back to the Future trilogy.

In terms of TV shows, The Fosters seasons one through five and QB1: Beyond the Lights season one will leave Netflix this month.  Continue reading for a complete list of TV shows and movies set to leave the streamer in July. 

Leaving July 4

Blue Valentine

Leaving July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady

Leaving July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving July 9

47 Meters Down

Leaving July 11

The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin

Leaving July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving July 15

Forks Over Knives

Leaving July 18

Laggies
Life After Beth
A Most Violent Year
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk

Leaving July 21

Bolt
Inglourious Basterds

Leaving July 25

Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind

Leaving July 26

Country Strong

Leaving July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her

Leaving July 29

The Incredibles 2

Leaving July 31

Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can't Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Edge of Seventeen
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
The Interview
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory