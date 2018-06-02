Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

Take a look at the titles that will disappear from the streaming service this month.

It’s time to say goodbye to some movies and TV shows that will be removed from Netflix throughout the month of June.

Men in Black, Training Day, The Angry Birds Movie, While You Were Sleeping, 50 First Dates, Grace of Monaco, The Giver, Captain America: Civil War, J. Edgar, My Left Foot and Cake are just some of the movies that will disappear during the month. Television series including Baby Daddy and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will also be departing from the streaming service.

While a number of titles are leaving Netflix this month, the streaming service just announced new movies and television series that will be added throughout June.

Take a look below at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June.

Leaving June 1

8 Mile

50 First Dates

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Spy Next Door

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

The Young Victoria

Leaving June 2

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving June 8

Grace of Monaco

Leaving June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving June 15

Drillbit Taylor

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Naz & Maalik

Underdogs

Leaving June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of

Curious George

Super

Leaving June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 20

Cake

Leaving June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving June 22

Sin City: A Dame for Kill For

Leaving June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving June 25

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War

Leaving June 26

Alpha and Omega

Leaving June 29

Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving June 30

On Golden Pond