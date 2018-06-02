Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June
Take a look at the titles that will disappear from the streaming service this month.
It’s time to say goodbye to some movies and TV shows that will be removed from Netflix throughout the month of June.
Men in Black, Training Day, The Angry Birds Movie, While You Were Sleeping, 50 First Dates, Grace of Monaco, The Giver, Captain America: Civil War, J. Edgar, My Left Foot and Cake are just some of the movies that will disappear during the month. Television series including Baby Daddy and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will also be departing from the streaming service.
While a number of titles are leaving Netflix this month, the streaming service just announced new movies and television series that will be added throughout June.
Take a look below at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June.
Leaving June 1
8 Mile
50 First Dates
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
Gridiron Gang
J. Edgar
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Spy Next Door
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping
The Young Victoria
Leaving June 2
Shark Men: Season 3
Leaving June 8
Grace of Monaco
Leaving June 9
The Trials of Muhammad Ali
Leaving June 10
Bonnie & Clyde
Leaving June 15
Drillbit Taylor
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Naz & Maalik
Underdogs
Leaving June 16
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of
Curious George
Super
Leaving June 18
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 20
Cake
Leaving June 21
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
Leaving June 22
Sin City: A Dame for Kill For
Leaving June 23
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Leaving June 25
Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War
Leaving June 26
Alpha and Omega
Leaving June 29
Bad Grandpa .5
Leaving June 30
On Golden Pond