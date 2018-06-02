Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

12:51 PM PDT 6/2/2018 by Katherine Schaffstall

Courtesy of Photofest

Take a look at the titles that will disappear from the streaming service this month.

It’s time to say goodbye to some movies and TV shows that will be removed from Netflix throughout the month of June.

Men in Black, Training Day, The Angry Birds Movie, While You Were Sleeping, 50 First Dates, Grace of Monaco, The Giver, Captain America: Civil War, J. Edgar, My Left Foot and Cake are just some of the movies that will disappear during the month. Television series including Baby Daddy and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will also be departing from the streaming service.

While a number of titles are leaving Netflix this month, the streaming service just announced new movies and television series that will be added throughout June.

Take a look below at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June.

Leaving June 1

8 Mile
50 First Dates
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
Gridiron Gang
J. Edgar
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Spy Next Door
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping
The Young Victoria

Leaving June 2

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving June 8

Grace of Monaco

Leaving June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving June 15

Drillbit Taylor
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Naz & Maalik
Underdogs

Leaving June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of
Curious George
Super

Leaving June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 20

Cake

Leaving June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving June 22

Sin City: A Dame for Kill For

Leaving June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving June 25

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War

Leaving June 26

Alpha and Omega

Leaving June 29

Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving June 30

On Golden Pond

