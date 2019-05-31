Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.
As June approaches, Netflix has announced the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service throughout the month.
A number of films will be taken off of the streamer on the first of the month, including Apollo 13, Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Kill Bill: Vols. 1 and 2, Pretty in Pink and Disney's 101 Dalmatians.
Apocalypse Now, District 9, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Mother will also disappear from the platform.
On the TV side, the fourth season of Grand Designs Australia will be taken off of Netflix. The first seasons of I Own Australia's Best Home and I Own Britain's Best Home will also disappear during the month.
Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in June.
Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June.
Leaving June 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney's 101 Dalmatians
Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
Leaving June 4
District 9
Leaving June 5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Leaving June 6
The Soloist
Leaving June 14
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1
Mother
Leaving June 15
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon's Van Wilder
The Pianist
Leaving June 16
Death Race
Leaving June 24
Disney's Mulan 2