Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

As June approaches, Netflix has announced the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service throughout the month.

A number of films will be taken off of the streamer on the first of the month, including Apollo 13, Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Kill Bill: Vols. 1 and 2, Pretty in Pink and Disney's 101 Dalmatians.

Apocalypse Now, District 9, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Mother will also disappear from the platform.

On the TV side, the fourth season of Grand Designs Australia will be taken off of Netflix. The first seasons of I Own Australia's Best Home and I Own Britain's Best Home will also disappear during the month.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in June.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June.

Leaving June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

Leaving June 4

District 9

Leaving June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving June 6

The Soloist

Leaving June 14

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Leaving June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon's Van Wilder

The Pianist

Leaving June 16

Death Race

Leaving June 24

Disney's Mulan 2